© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
This Old House

E3 | Carolina Rebuilds | All Clear

Season 47 Episode 3 | 23m 42s

In North Asheville, Mark McCullough and mason Don Caldwell clear storm-damaged chimney bricks, joined by sweep Alan Justice who finds cracks. In East Asheville, Kevin O'Connor helps Will Nicholson replace storm-damaged siding. Back in North Asheville, Zack Dettmore and James Dose remove a wall and add subflooring. Later, Kevin meets the Army Corps on relief efforts.

Aired: 10/08/25 | Expires: 10/23/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
Episode: S44 E7 | 23:42
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
All
  • All
  • Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Carolina Comeback | Rising Out of the Muck
Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams tells Kevin why the storm dumped so much rain on Asheville.
Episode: S47 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Carolina Comeback | Asheville Rebuilds
The crew heads to Asheville, NC to meet five families rebuilding after Hurricane Helene.
Episode: S47 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Westford Historic Renovation | Historical Gem Again
The big reveal of the renovation of this Westford fire-damaged Historic Renovation.
Episode: S46 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Westford Historic Renovation | Mural on the Wall
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Episode: S46 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Westford Historic Renovation | A Family Affair
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.
Episode: S46 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Westford Historic Renovation | Gutted and Rewired
Heath visits Keith Cambell to check in on the rewiring of an antique chandelier.
Episode: S46 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Westford Historic Renovation | Side Hustle
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Episode: S46 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Westford Historic Renovation | Septic, Stairs and Subs
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Episode: S46 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Episode: S46 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Westford Historic Renovation | Heavy Metal
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
Episode: S46 E19 | 23:42