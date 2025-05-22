© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

This Old House

E26 | Westford Historic Renovation | Historical Gem Again

Season 46 Episode 26 | 23m 12s

It's wrap week at the Westford House. The team arrives in a classic Model T and is greeted by Charlie Silva and the homeowners. Inside, Kevin O'Connor tours the updated spaces with Emily, Dianne, and Ethan. Outside, Charlie and Jenn Nawada review the restored portico and siding. Tom Silva and Kevin visit the new widow's walk, and Richard Trethewey shows Charles the air-to-water system.

Aired: 05/28/25 | Expires: 06/12/25
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
Episode: S44 E7 | 23:42
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
All
  • All
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Westford Historic Renovation | Mural on the Wall
With the build coming to an end, Kevin checks in with the team to see what's left.
Episode: S46 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Westford Historic Renovation | A Family Affair
Kevin heads to Williamson College of the Trades to hear how some graduates are doing.
Episode: S46 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Westford Historic Renovation | Gutted and Rewired
Heath visits Keith Cambell to check in on the rewiring of an antique chandelier.
Episode: S46 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Westford Historic Renovation | Side Hustle
Kevin travels to Switzerland to visit one of their trade schools.
Episode: S46 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Westford Historic Renovation | Septic, Stairs and Subs
Tom and Charlie demo and repair the portion of the staircase that was burned in the fire.
Episode: S46 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Westford Historic Renovation | Seeding the New
Charlie, Kevin and Tom install a roof hatch to the widows walk.
Episode: S46 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Westford Historic Renovation | Heavy Metal
Fire Chief Terrence Baudin explains how fire moves through balloon framed houses.
Episode: S46 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Westford Historic Renovation | Under a New Roof
The Colonial Revival hip roof takes shape and the foundation is opened for a garage door.
Episode: S46 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Westford Historic Renovation | Welcome to Westford
The team is in Westford, MA to restore a colonial home that was damaged by fire.
Episode: S46 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Ridgewood Colonial Revival | Modern Flare
The big reveal of the renovation of the New Jersey 1930s colonial revival.
Episode: S46 E16 | 23:42