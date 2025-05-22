E26 | Westford Historic Renovation | Historical Gem Again

It's wrap week at the Westford House. The team arrives in a classic Model T and is greeted by Charlie Silva and the homeowners. Inside, Kevin O'Connor tours the updated spaces with Emily, Dianne, and Ethan. Outside, Charlie and Jenn Nawada review the restored portico and siding. Tom Silva and Kevin visit the new widow's walk, and Richard Trethewey shows Charles the air-to-water system.