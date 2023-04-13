© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

This Old House

E20 | First Period Gambrel | Rebuilding Centuries

Season 44 Episode 20 | 23m 42s

A few weeks ago, the 300-year-old timber frame ell was dismantled and refurbished. The pieces have been brought back to the site to be reassembled and tied into the house. Construction of the new Rumford style fireplace begins. A 35' long steel ridge beam and posts are carefully craned into place to carry the weight of the roof in the new ell. The homeowner shops for a kitchen countertop.

Aired: 04/26/23 | Expires: 05/11/23
E20 | First Period Gambrel | Rebuilding Centuries
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
Episode: S44 E7 | 23:42
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
E19 | First Period Gambrel | Below Grade Plumbing
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | First Period Gambrel | Below Grade Plumbing
A chimney is saved from demo. A sewer ejector is installed. Kevin goes clamming.
Episode: S44 E19 | 23:42
E18 | First Period Gambrel | Careful Considerations
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | First Period Gambrel | Careful Considerations
The timber frame structure is disassembled. The homeowner considers a new house color.
Episode: S44 E18 | 23:42
E17 | First Period Gambrel | Prep-Work
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | First Period Gambrel | Prep-Work
A plan is devised to raise the timber frame in the ell. A book from 1826 is found.
Episode: S44 E17 | 23:42
E16 | First Period Gambrel | Secrets Behind the Wall
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | First Period Gambrel | Secrets Behind the Wall
Exploratory demo is done, and a 1717 home on the oldest street in Ipswich is toured.
Episode: S44 E16 | 23:42
E15 | First Period Gambrel | This Really Old House
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | First Period Gambrel | This Really Old House
The crew takes on a first period home in Ipswich, MA. They get a tour from the homeowners.
Episode: S44 E15 | 23:42
E14 | Newburyport Forever House | Bed Race
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Newburyport Forever House | Bed Race
Renovation on the 1902 house is complete. The crew participates in the town's bed race.
Episode: S44 E14 | 23:42
E13 | Newburyport Forever House | Off-the-Shelf Custom Look
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Newburyport Forever House | Off-the-Shelf Custom Look
Curb appeal is added to the front yard, and an electric vehicle charger is installed.
Episode: S44 E13 | 23:42
E12 | Newburyport Forever House | Design Talk
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Newburyport Forever House | Design Talk
Shingles are installed on a small roof. The railing on the original staircase is raised.
Episode: S44 E12 | 23:42
E11 | Newburyport Forever House | Demo Find
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Newburyport Forever House | Demo Find
Work is underway for the new bump out. A winder staircase and a retaining wall are built.
Episode: S44 E11 | 23:42
E10 | Newburyport Forever House | Powering Through
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Newburyport Forever House | Powering Through
Asbestos is abated. A carpenter talks about working with Parkinsons disease.
Episode: S44 E10 | 23:42