This Old House

E18 | First Period Gambrel | Careful Considerations

Season 44 Episode 18 | 23m 42s

The ell of the house evolved from one story to two. The homeowners want to return it back to a single-story structure. The timber frame is carefully dismantled to be rebuilt later. A Rumford style fireplace is proposed to replace a larger Ben Franklin style. Plans for the landscape design are shared. A clapboard manufacturer in Maine is visited. The homeowner considers a new house color.

Aired: 04/12/23 | Expires: 04/27/23
E18 | First Period Gambrel | Careful Considerations
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Repointed and Planted
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
Episode: S44 E7 | 23:42
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
Watch 2:21
This Old House
TOH Sneak Peek | The 39th Season of This Old House
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Preview: S39 | 2:21
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:56
This Old House
Ep. 4: Home | Detroit. One House at a Time
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Clip: 3:56
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:47
This Old House
Ep. 3: The Renovation | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Clip: 4:47
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 4:16
This Old House
Ep. 2: Empty Houses | Detroit. One House at a Time
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Clip: 4:16
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 2:06
This Old House
Introduction | Detroit. One House at a Time
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Clip: 2:06
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Watch 3:29
This Old House
Ep. 1 | Detroit. One House at a Time
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
Clip: 3:29
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
Watch 3:42
This Old House
The 36th Season of This Old House in Belmont, MA
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Preview: 3:42
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Watch 11:01
This Old House
Welcome Home from This Old House | Matt DeWitt
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
Special: 11:01
E17 | First Period Gambrel | Prep-Work
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | First Period Gambrel | Prep-Work
A plan is devised to raise the timber frame in the ell. A book from 1826 is found.
Episode: S44 E17 | 23:42
E16 | First Period Gambrel | Secrets Behind the Wall
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | First Period Gambrel | Secrets Behind the Wall
Exploratory demo is done, and a 1717 home on the oldest street in Ipswich is toured.
Episode: S44 E16 | 23:42
E15 | First Period Gambrel | This Really Old House
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | First Period Gambrel | This Really Old House
The crew takes on a first period home in Ipswich, MA. They get a tour from the homeowners.
Episode: S44 E15 | 23:42
E14 | Newburyport Forever House | Bed Race
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E14 | Newburyport Forever House | Bed Race
Renovation on the 1902 house is complete. The crew participates in the town's bed race.
Episode: S44 E14 | 23:42
E13 | Newburyport Forever House | Off-the-Shelf Custom Look
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E13 | Newburyport Forever House | Off-the-Shelf Custom Look
Curb appeal is added to the front yard, and an electric vehicle charger is installed.
Episode: S44 E13 | 23:42
E12 | Newburyport Forever House | Design Talk
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E12 | Newburyport Forever House | Design Talk
Shingles are installed on a small roof. The railing on the original staircase is raised.
Episode: S44 E12 | 23:42
E11 | Newburyport Forever House | Demo Find
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E11 | Newburyport Forever House | Demo Find
Work is underway for the new bump out. A winder staircase and a retaining wall are built.
Episode: S44 E11 | 23:42
E10 | Newburyport Forever House | Powering Through
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Newburyport Forever House | Powering Through
Asbestos is abated. A carpenter talks about working with Parkinsons disease.
Episode: S44 E10 | 23:42
E9 | Newburyport Forever House | Shipwrights and Captains
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E9 | Newburyport Forever House | Shipwrights and Captains
The crew is back in Massachusetts to start a new project in the town of Newburyport.
Episode: S44 E9 | 23:42
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Atlanta Postmaster's House | Families Meet
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
Episode: S44 E8 | 23:42