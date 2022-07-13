Detroit | Plumbing Road Trip

Extras
The dilapidated 1890s Victorian house has been restored and the crew is back for a tour.
The HVAC system is connected and tested. The custom wallpaper is hung in the dining room.
This Old House turns their tired, 19th century 2.5 bedroom house, into a 3 generation gem
Take a sneak peek at TOH Detroit in our Web series finale. TOH episodes return March 30.
Go behind the scenes in Detroit to learn more about the unique renovation process
Though there are plenty of houses in Detroit, the Polks knew at once this was their home.
Go behind the scenes of This Old House Season 37 in Detroit
Meet the amazing city that’s revitalizing its distinctive architectural style
The 36th Season of This Old House renovates a Victorian Shingle-Style home in Belmont, MA
Homes for Our Troops is making Matt DeWitt's home accessible for him and his family.
The old porch posts are repaired. The homeowners visit Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.s home.
The house is protected from lightning strikes. The Dracut Centre School is restored.
The HVAC ducting is installed. The homeowners daughter creates a 3d tour of the house.
A stem wall foundation is poured, and an outdoor school is toured for inspiration.
Its demolition day in South Atlanta. An oak overhanging the roof is safely trimmed back.
The team starts a project in Atlanta Georgia. They meet the homeowners and builder.
It's a wrap on the 158-year-old home that has been in the same family for generations.
Painting advice is given. Pantry cabinets, a soaker tub, and kitchen lights are installed.