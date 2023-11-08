© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ohio Learns 360

Nurturing Math Literacy at Home

Season 2 Episode 3 | 40m 15s

Mathematics is all around us, and it’s never too early to start building a strong foundation for math literacy in young children. In this webinar, we will explore the importance of math literacy during the elementary school years and provide parents and caregivers with actionable insights to create a math-rich environment that nurtures curiosity, problem-solving skills, and mathematical thinking.

Aired: 11/14/23
Extras
Watch 20:31
Ohio Learns 360
Gorman Heritage Farm
Visit a working farm, Gorman Heritage Farm, to learn more about sustainable agriculture.
Special: 20:31
Watch 25:26
Ohio Learns 360
Cincinnati Museum Center -- Natural History and Science
Take a closer look at exhibits within the Cincinnati Museum of Natural History & Science.
Special: 25:26
Watch 31:28
Ohio Learns 360
Five Rivers Metro Parks
Explore the natural wonder of Ohio’s many diverse forests during this Virtual Field Trip.
Special: 31:28
Watch 39:58
Ohio Learns 360
Pro Football Hall of Fame: Movement, Motion & Force
The Pro Football Hall of Fame explores the science of America's #1 spectator sport.
Special: 39:58
Watch 45:31
Ohio Learns 360
Kindergarten Readiness
Is your child ready with the skills and abilities to be successful in kindergarten?
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:31
Watch 45:42
Ohio Learns 360
Advocating for Your Child
How can we advocate for our children when challenges arise at school?
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:42
Watch 46:58
Ohio Learns 360
Bullying Awareness and Prevention
1 in 5 students report being bullied each year. How can families & schools work together?
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:58
Watch 46:05
Ohio Learns 360
Closing the Learning Gap
How will schools close learning gaps between students and what can families do to help?
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:05
Watch 49:39
Ohio Learns 360
Virtual Field Trip -- Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Visit the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, brought to you by Ohio's PBS stations.
Special: 49:39
Watch 50:33
Ohio Learns 360
Managing Screen Time
Managing screen time for children has become an essential skill.
Episode: S2 E2 | 50:33
Watch 45:00
Ohio Learns 360
Helping Children Navigate Life Changes
We explore strategies to help you support children through various life transitions.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:00
Watch 43:43
Ohio Learns 360
Does Music Actually Make You Smarter?
Research shows that music can have a powerful effect on learning.
Episode: S1 E9 | 43:43
Watch 46:38
Ohio Learns 360
Helping Children Navigate Stressful Situations
How can we help kids cope with stressful situations in a healthy way?
Episode: S1 E8 | 46:38
Watch 45:07
Ohio Learns 360
Healthy Relationships with Peers
How can families help the development of healthy relationships for their children?
Episode: S1 E7 | 45:07
Watch 46:10
Ohio Learns 360
Childhood Anxiety and Depression: What Parents Need to Know
What are the signs of anxiety and depression in children and how can families help?
Episode: S1 E6 | 46:10
Watch 44:28
Ohio Learns 360
Literacy for Young Learners
Join our experts as they discuss the science of reading and provide tips for familes.
Episode: S1 E5 | 44:28
