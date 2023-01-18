© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio Learns 360

Kindergarten Readiness

Season 1 Episode 4 | 45m 31s

Is your child ready for kindergarten? Do they have sufficient skills, knowledge, and abilities to engage with kindergarten level instruction? Join us as we discuss what is needed for a child to start school.

Aired: 01/17/23
Kindergarten Readiness
Extras
Advocating for Your Child
Watch 45:42
Ohio Learns 360
Advocating for Your Child
How can we advocate for our children when challenges arise at school?
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:42
Bullying Awareness and Prevention
Watch 46:58
Ohio Learns 360
Bullying Awareness and Prevention
1 in 5 students report being bullied each year. How can families & schools work together?
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:58
Closing the Learning Gap
Watch 46:05
Ohio Learns 360
Closing the Learning Gap
How will schools close learning gaps between students and what can families do to help?
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:05
Virtual Field Trip -- Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Watch 49:39
Ohio Learns 360
Virtual Field Trip -- Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Visit the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, brought to you by Ohio's PBS stations.
Special: 49:39
Advocating for Your Child
Watch 45:42
Ohio Learns 360
Advocating for Your Child
How can we advocate for our children when challenges arise at school?
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:42
Bullying Awareness and Prevention
Watch 46:58
Ohio Learns 360
Bullying Awareness and Prevention
1 in 5 students report being bullied each year. How can families & schools work together?
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:58
Closing the Learning Gap
Watch 46:05
Ohio Learns 360
Closing the Learning Gap
How will schools close learning gaps between students and what can families do to help?
Episode: S1 E1 | 46:05
Ohio Learns 360
Episode: S1