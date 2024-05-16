Keep Their Minds Sharp: Preventing Summer Slide

Extras
Make a quick visit to COSI in Columbus as it celebrates it's 60th anniversary in 2024.
The Toledo Museum of Art houses more than 30,000 objects on its 40-acre campus.
Enjoy a short trip on the historic Miami & Erie Canal near Toledo.
Visit a working farm, Gorman Heritage Farm, to learn more about sustainable agriculture.
Take a closer look at exhibits within the Cincinnati Museum of Natural History & Science.
Explore the natural wonder of Ohio’s many diverse forests during this Virtual Field Trip.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame explores the science of America's #1 spectator sport.
Is your child ready with the skills and abilities to be successful in kindergarten?
How can we advocate for our children when challenges arise at school?
1 in 5 students report being bullied each year. How can families & schools work together?
Ohio Learns 360 Season 2
Ohio Learns 360 Season 1
This webinar provides tips to help families integrate outdoor learning into their lives.
How can civic responsibility and engagement be supported in young children?
This webinar aims to parents understand and address test anxiety in young learners.
It's crucial to equip our young learners with the skills to navigate news responsibly.
Delve into the essential strategies and tips to create healthy family time.
Explore the importance of math literacy during the elementary school years.
Managing screen time for children has become an essential skill.
We explore strategies to help you support children through various life transitions.
Research shows that music can have a powerful effect on learning.
How can we help kids cope with stressful situations in a healthy way?