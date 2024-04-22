© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio Learns 360

Exploring Nature Together: A Guide to Outdoor Education

Season 2 Episode 8 | 20m 56s

Led by experienced educators and outdoor enthusiasts, this webinar will provide practical tips, engaging activities, and valuable resources to help families integrate outdoor learning into their daily lives. Whether you're a seasoned outdoor adventurer or new to the idea of outdoor education, this webinar will offer something for everyone.

Aired: 04/23/24
Extras
Watch 22:57
Ohio Learns 360
COSI: Center of Science and Industry
Make a quick visit to COSI in Columbus as it celebrates it's 60th anniversary in 2024.
Special: 22:57
Watch 21:05
Ohio Learns 360
Toledo Museum of Art
The Toledo Museum of Art houses more than 30,000 objects on its 40-acre campus.
Special: 21:05
Watch 25:16
Ohio Learns 360
Providence Metropark: Historic Canal Experience
Enjoy a short trip on the historic Miami & Erie Canal near Toledo.
Special: 25:16
Watch 20:31
Ohio Learns 360
Gorman Heritage Farm
Visit a working farm, Gorman Heritage Farm, to learn more about sustainable agriculture.
Special: 20:31
Watch 25:26
Ohio Learns 360
Cincinnati Museum Center -- Natural History and Science
Take a closer look at exhibits within the Cincinnati Museum of Natural History & Science.
Special: 25:26
Watch 31:28
Ohio Learns 360
Five Rivers Metro Parks
Explore the natural wonder of Ohio’s many diverse forests during this Virtual Field Trip.
Special: 31:28
Watch 39:58
Ohio Learns 360
Pro Football Hall of Fame: Movement, Motion & Force
The Pro Football Hall of Fame explores the science of America's #1 spectator sport.
Special: 39:58
Watch 45:31
Ohio Learns 360
Kindergarten Readiness
Is your child ready with the skills and abilities to be successful in kindergarten?
Episode: S1 E4 | 45:31
Watch 45:42
Ohio Learns 360
Advocating for Your Child
How can we advocate for our children when challenges arise at school?
Episode: S1 E3 | 45:42
Watch 46:58
Ohio Learns 360
Bullying Awareness and Prevention
1 in 5 students report being bullied each year. How can families & schools work together?
Episode: S1 E2 | 46:58
All
  • All
  • Ohio Learns 360 Season 2
  • Ohio Learns 360 Season 1
Watch 44:27
Ohio Learns 360
Nurturing Civic Responsibility in Young Minds
How can civic responsibility and engagement be supported in young children?
Episode: S2 E7 | 44:27
Watch 39:43
Ohio Learns 360
Test Anxiety in Young Learners
This webinar aims to parents understand and address test anxiety in young learners.
Episode: S2 E6 | 39:43
Watch 28:29
Ohio Learns 360
News Literacy for Young Students
It's crucial to equip our young learners with the skills to navigate news responsibly.
Episode: S2 E5 | 28:29
Watch 41:00
Ohio Learns 360
Cultivating an Active Lifestyle for Children and Families
Delve into the essential strategies and tips to create healthy family time.
Episode: S2 E4 | 41:00
Watch 40:15
Ohio Learns 360
Nurturing Math Literacy at Home
Explore the importance of math literacy during the elementary school years.
Episode: S2 E3 | 40:15
Watch 50:33
Ohio Learns 360
Managing Screen Time
Managing screen time for children has become an essential skill.
Episode: S2 E2 | 50:33
Watch 45:00
Ohio Learns 360
Helping Children Navigate Life Changes
We explore strategies to help you support children through various life transitions.
Episode: S2 E1 | 45:00
Watch 43:43
Ohio Learns 360
Does Music Actually Make You Smarter?
Research shows that music can have a powerful effect on learning.
Episode: S1 E9 | 43:43
Watch 46:38
Ohio Learns 360
Helping Children Navigate Stressful Situations
How can we help kids cope with stressful situations in a healthy way?
Episode: S1 E8 | 46:38
Watch 45:07
Ohio Learns 360
Healthy Relationships with Peers
How can families help the development of healthy relationships for their children?
Episode: S1 E7 | 45:07