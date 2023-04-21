© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Does Music Actually Make You Smarter?
Ohio Learns 360

Does Music Actually Make You Smarter?

Season 1 Episode 9 | 43m 43s

Dr. Assal Habibi from the University of Southern California joins us to discuss research showing that music can have a powerful effect on learning, specifically in the areas of reading, memory, and attention, and to explore how families can capitalize on this research to help their children excel.

Aired: 06/13/23
Does Music Actually Make You Smarter?
Ohio Learns 360
Episode: S1