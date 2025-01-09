© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas

Vice president-elect JD Vance resigns from the U.S. Senate

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

Vice-president elect JD Vance resigned from the United States Senate. Vance’s resignation will mean that Gov. Mike DeWine will appoint a replacement. There’s been no shortage of people interested in taking Vance’s seat. On Ideas, we will talk about the shortlist of people who are interested in taking Vance's seat in the Senate.

Aired: 01/09/25
Extras
Watch 26:46
Ideas
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ among bills passed in marathon session
A marathon session capped the current legislative term in Columbus.
Episode: S2024 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
President Biden commutes Jimmy Dimora’s prison sentence
Dimora was among the nearly 1,500 people receiving clemency from the president.
Episode: S2024 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Bodycam video raises questions in police shooting of Akron teen
Video footage released raises many more questions about the shooting death a teenage boy in Akron.
Episode: S2024 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Despite levy approvals from voters, hard choices ahead for Cleveland and Akron districts
The Cleveland and Akron school districts face tough choices despite recent levy victories.
Episode: S2024 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate sends ‘bathroom bill’ to governor
The bill would require transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond to their birth gender.
Episode: S2024 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio turns deeper red after GOP dominates in 2024 election
Ohio went deeper red in 2024 where Republicans dominated nationally and in the state.
Episode: S2024 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio sues for access to Homeland Security citizenship databases
Ohio Secretary of State has sued the Dept. of Homeland Security for access to citizenship databases.
Episode: S2024 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
As election approaches, Ohio elections officials swamped with voter registration challenges
Voter registrations are being challenged in unprecedented numbers by activists.
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns ownership decides to leave Cleveland to pursue domed stadium in Brook Park
The Browns have decided to move to suburban Brook Park where they envision a domed complex.
Episode: S2024 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Poll finds Northeast Ohio voters focused on economic and cost of living issues this election
The poll found many voters are worried about the economy, immigration and public safety.
Episode: S2024 E40 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2024
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns planned move, waterfront development plans are top local stories of 2024
We will look back at some of the top local stories of 2024.
Episode: S2024 E50 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ among bills passed in marathon session
A marathon session capped the current legislative term in Columbus.
Episode: S2024 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
President Biden commutes Jimmy Dimora’s prison sentence
Dimora was among the nearly 1,500 people receiving clemency from the president.
Episode: S2024 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Bodycam video raises questions in police shooting of Akron teen
Video footage released raises many more questions about the shooting death a teenage boy in Akron.
Episode: S2024 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Despite levy approvals from voters, hard choices ahead for Cleveland and Akron districts
The Cleveland and Akron school districts face tough choices despite recent levy victories.
Episode: S2024 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate sends ‘bathroom bill’ to governor
The bill would require transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond to their birth gender.
Episode: S2024 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio turns deeper red after GOP dominates in 2024 election
Ohio went deeper red in 2024 where Republicans dominated nationally and in the state.
Episode: S2024 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio sues for access to Homeland Security citizenship databases
Ohio Secretary of State has sued the Dept. of Homeland Security for access to citizenship databases.
Episode: S2024 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
As election approaches, Ohio elections officials swamped with voter registration challenges
Voter registrations are being challenged in unprecedented numbers by activists.
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns ownership decides to leave Cleveland to pursue domed stadium in Brook Park
The Browns have decided to move to suburban Brook Park where they envision a domed complex.
Episode: S2024 E41 | 26:46