WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Ideas

Trump solidifies his influence over Ohio politics in primary

Season 2024 Episode 11 | 26m 46s

Former President Donald Trump cemented his status as a "kingmaker" in Tuesday's Ohio primary. Backed by Trump, businessman Bernie Moreno, a political newcomer, will take on incumbent Sherrod Brown this fall. We will discuss the outcome of the U.S. Senate primary, congressional races and statehouse contests on this week's Ideas.

Aired: 03/21/24
Extras
Watch 26:46
Ideas
The Ohio primary features a close race for U.S. Senate
The three-way contest between Bernie Moreno, Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose is up for grabs.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
NTSB chair casts doubt on East Palestine response
The chair of the NTSB says controlled burn of chemicals in derailment was not needed.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Notre Dame College says it will close after spring semester
The private college in South Euclid says it will end in-person instruction this spring.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland budget hearings focus on public safety
Cleveland budget hearings zero in on public safety vacancies and officer recruitment.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Former FirstEnergy executives indicted in HB 6 scandal
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland cracking down on absent rental owners
The city this week passed a policy overhaul referred to as “Renters First.”
Episode: S2024 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate makes quick work of two Gov. DeWine vetoes
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Should Ohio pay students to go to school?
A bipartisan bill proposed in Columbus would create pilot programs to pay students.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Grand jury declines to indict Warren woman after miscarriage
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers may try to override DeWine veto
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2024
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
