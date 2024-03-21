Trump solidifies his influence over Ohio politics in primary

Extras
The three-way contest between Bernie Moreno, Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose is up for grabs.
The chair of the NTSB says controlled burn of chemicals in derailment was not needed.
The private college in South Euclid says it will end in-person instruction this spring.
Cleveland budget hearings zero in on public safety vacancies and officer recruitment.
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
The city this week passed a policy overhaul referred to as “Renters First.”
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
A bipartisan bill proposed in Columbus would create pilot programs to pay students.
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
All
-
All
-
Ideas Season 2024
-
Ideas Season 2023
-
Ideas Season 2022
-
Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
-
Ideas Season 2020
-
Ideas Season 2019
-
Ideas Season 2018
-
Ideas Season 2017
-
Ideas Season 2016
-
Ideas Season 2015
-
Ideas Season 2014
-
Ideas Season 2013
The three-way contest between Bernie Moreno, Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose is up for grabs.
The chair of the NTSB says controlled burn of chemicals in derailment was not needed.
The private college in South Euclid says it will end in-person instruction this spring.
Cleveland budget hearings zero in on public safety vacancies and officer recruitment.
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
The city this week passed a policy overhaul referred to as “Renters First.”
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
A bipartisan bill proposed in Columbus would create pilot programs to pay students.
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.