Ideas

Cleveland cracking down on absent rental owners

Season 2024 Episode 5 | 26m 46s

Cleveland is going after bad landlords and blighted properties with stricter housing codes in the most extensive overhaul in decades. The city passed the policy overhaul dubbed “Renters First” this week. The Ohio House passed a massive appropriations bill this week that will funnel millions of dollars into Northeast Ohio projects. House Bill 2 totals nearly $2 billion in spending.

Aired: 02/08/24
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Former FirstEnergy executives indicted in HB 6 scandal
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate makes quick work of two Gov. DeWine vetoes
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Grand jury declines to indict Warren woman after miscarriage
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers may try to override DeWine veto
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Looking back on the biggest stories of 2023
We discuss some of the biggest stories of the year including statewide issue votes.
Episode: S2023 E48 | 26:46
Watch 12:56
Ideas
Cuyahoga County Council extends sales tax for new jail
Cuyahoga County Council approved a sales tax extension in a special meeting this week.
Episode: S2023 E47 | 12:56
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio
The statute passed by voters is now on the books, but changes are likely coming soon.
Episode: S2023 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers working to change new marijuana statute
Voters approved a statute in November to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana.
Episode: S2023 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio commission opens state park, wildlife areas to fracking
A law passed by Ohio lawmakers last year streamlined the process oil and gas exploration.
Episode: S2023 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio GOP says election results will not end abortion battle
Republican leaders in the statehouse say the fight over abortion did not end with Issue 1.
Episode: S2023 E43 | 26:46
