The Ohio primary features a close race for U.S. Senate

The chair of the NTSB says controlled burn of chemicals in derailment was not needed.
The private college in South Euclid says it will end in-person instruction this spring.
Cleveland budget hearings zero in on public safety vacancies and officer recruitment.
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
The city this week passed a policy overhaul referred to as “Renters First.”
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
A bipartisan bill proposed in Columbus would create pilot programs to pay students.
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
We discuss some of the biggest stories of the year including statewide issue votes.
