Ideas

The Ohio primary features a close race for U.S. Senate

Season 2024 Episode 10 | 26m 46s

The biggest race in Ohio is the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. Businessman Bernie Moreno, state Senator Matt Dolan and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose are involved in a very tight race. It is an expensive one too. The winner on Tuesday will face Sherrod Brown this Fall, and the results of that election could tip the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

Aired: 03/14/24
Watch 26:46
Ideas
NTSB chair casts doubt on East Palestine response
The chair of the NTSB says controlled burn of chemicals in derailment was not needed.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Notre Dame College says it will close after spring semester
The private college in South Euclid says it will end in-person instruction this spring.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland budget hearings focus on public safety
Cleveland budget hearings zero in on public safety vacancies and officer recruitment.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Former FirstEnergy executives indicted in HB 6 scandal
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland cracking down on absent rental owners
The city this week passed a policy overhaul referred to as “Renters First.”
Episode: S2024 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate makes quick work of two Gov. DeWine vetoes
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Should Ohio pay students to go to school?
A bipartisan bill proposed in Columbus would create pilot programs to pay students.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Grand jury declines to indict Warren woman after miscarriage
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers may try to override DeWine veto
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Looking back on the biggest stories of 2023
We discuss some of the biggest stories of the year including statewide issue votes.
Episode: S2023 E48 | 26:46