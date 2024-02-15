Former FirstEnergy executives indicted in HB 6 scandal

Extras
The city this week passed a policy overhaul referred to as “Renters First.”
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
We discuss some of the biggest stories of the year including statewide issue votes.
Cuyahoga County Council approved a sales tax extension in a special meeting this week.
The statute passed by voters is now on the books, but changes are likely coming soon.
Voters approved a statute in November to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana.
A law passed by Ohio lawmakers last year streamlined the process oil and gas exploration.
Republican leaders in the statehouse say the fight over abortion did not end with Issue 1.
All
-
All
-
Ideas Season 2024
-
Ideas Season 2023
-
Ideas Season 2022
-
Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
-
Ideas Season 2020
-
Ideas Season 2019
-
Ideas Season 2018
-
Ideas Season 2017
-
Ideas Season 2016
-
Ideas Season 2015
-
Ideas Season 2014
-
Ideas Season 2013
The city this week passed a policy overhaul referred to as “Renters First.”
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
We discuss some of the biggest stories of the year including statewide issue votes.
Cuyahoga County Council approved a sales tax extension in a special meeting this week.
The statute passed by voters is now on the books, but changes are likely coming soon.
Voters approved a statute in November to legalize the adult use of recreational marijuana.
A law passed by Ohio lawmakers last year streamlined the process oil and gas exploration.
Republican leaders in the statehouse say the fight over abortion did not end with Issue 1.