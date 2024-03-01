© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ideas

Notre Dame College says it will close after spring semester

Season 2024 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

Notre Dame College announced late yesterday that the college located in South Euclid will end in-person instruction at the end of the current semester. In a release, trustees said agreements have been worked out with partner schools for students to continue their education. We will discuss the reasons given for the closure on this week's Ideas.

Aired: 02/29/24
Extras
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland budget hearings focus on public safety
Cleveland budget hearings zero in on public safety vacancies and officer recruitment.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Former FirstEnergy executives indicted in HB 6 scandal
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland cracking down on absent rental owners
The city this week passed a policy overhaul referred to as “Renters First.”
Episode: S2024 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate makes quick work of two Gov. DeWine vetoes
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Should Ohio pay students to go to school?
A bipartisan bill proposed in Columbus would create pilot programs to pay students.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Grand jury declines to indict Warren woman after miscarriage
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers may try to override DeWine veto
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Looking back on the biggest stories of 2023
We discuss some of the biggest stories of the year including statewide issue votes.
Episode: S2023 E48 | 26:46
Watch 12:56
Ideas
Cuyahoga County Council extends sales tax for new jail
Cuyahoga County Council approved a sales tax extension in a special meeting this week.
Episode: S2023 E47 | 12:56
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio
The statute passed by voters is now on the books, but changes are likely coming soon.
Episode: S2023 E46 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2024
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland budget hearings focus on public safety
Cleveland budget hearings zero in on public safety vacancies and officer recruitment.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Former FirstEnergy executives indicted in HB 6 scandal
Ex-execs Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling and former PUCO chair Sam Randazzo deny charges.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland cracking down on absent rental owners
The city this week passed a policy overhaul referred to as “Renters First.”
Episode: S2024 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate makes quick work of two Gov. DeWine vetoes
The Ohio Senate voted to override vetoes on HB 68 and one involving flavored tobacco.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Should Ohio pay students to go to school?
A bipartisan bill proposed in Columbus would create pilot programs to pay students.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Grand jury declines to indict Warren woman after miscarriage
The grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers may try to override DeWine veto
House Bill 68 bans gender-affirming care for transgender youth.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Looking back on the biggest stories of 2023
We discuss some of the biggest stories of the year including statewide issue votes.
Episode: S2023 E48 | 26:46
Watch 12:56
Ideas
Cuyahoga County Council extends sales tax for new jail
Cuyahoga County Council approved a sales tax extension in a special meeting this week.
Episode: S2023 E47 | 12:56
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Recreational marijuana is now legal in Ohio
The statute passed by voters is now on the books, but changes are likely coming soon.
Episode: S2023 E46 | 26:46