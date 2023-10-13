© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Redistricting overhaul backers clear another hurdle

Season 2023 Episode 39 | 26m 46s

Supporters of an overhaul to the process for drawing legislative maps in Ohio will soon begin circulating petitions for signatures. The Ohio Ballot Board has determined the proposed redistricting overhaul amendment represents one single issue. The issue is aiming for the 2024 November ballot. We discuss the story on this week's Ideas plus the rest of the week's news.

Aired: 10/12/23
Ideas
Ohio’s Jim Jordan seeking to become next House Speaker
Republicans toppled Speaker Kevin McCarthy this week in an historic vote.
Episode: S2023 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cuyahoga County selects Garfield Heights as new jail site
Cuyahoga County Council has agreed to purchase acreage in Garfield Heights for a new jail.
Episode: S2023 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland goes after landlords over lead-safe law
Cleveland law required properties built before 1978 to be lead-free by March 2023.
Episode: S2023 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett to retire after tumultuous
The departure of Akron's police chief, state school report cards, the UAW strike and more.
Episode: S2023 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Many Ohio schools not equipped to handle heat wave
The recent heat wave is forcing some districts to cancel classes.
Episode: S2023 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Dozens of rural Ohio school districts arm teachers and staff
The districts say arming staff will better protect students.
Episode: S2023 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Group works to put redistricting amendment on 2024 ballot
The proposed amendment aiming for 2024 seeks to take lawmakers out of the process.
Episode: S2023 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Rejection of Issue 1 puts focus on November abortion vote
The defeat of Issue 1 increases the stakes for the vote to protect abortion rights.
Episode: S2023 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Final push to decide State Issue 1
The August 8 special election will be decided next week.
Episode: S2023 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Proposed Ohio abortion rights amendment headed for ballot
Voters will decide an abortion rights amendment in November.
Episode: S2023 E29 | 26:46
