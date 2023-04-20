Protesters take to Akron streets

Extras
A special grand jury will begin hearing the Jayland Walker police shooting case Monday.
We will discuss the story and the rest of the week’s news on Ideas.
Ohio Speaker says he does not support August vote to raise voter threshold for amendments
An Ohio Senate bill seeks to overhaul higher education to remove perceived bias
The conclusion House Bill 6 corruption trial tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.
State and federal leaders seek improved safety after East Palestine train derailment.
In State of the State address, Governor DeWine proposes spending aimed at helping children
Testimony in the corruption trial is schedule to resume next week.
The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is set to begin.
As their terms begin, Chris Ronayne and Mike DeWine put forth their priorities.
