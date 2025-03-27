© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

Many Cleveland voters will have new polling locations for the May primary

Season 2025 Episode 12 | 26m 46s

Approximately 30% of Cleveland voters will have a new polling location for the May primary. The location changes reflect a reduction in Cleveland City Council seats and new ward maps drawn to reflect the change. There is concern the new locations could confuse voters and drive down voter turnout which is already dismal in some parts of the city. The story tops our discussion of news on "Ideas."

Aired: 03/27/25
