Cuyahoga County and City of Cleveland dig in on opposition to Browns move

This week, Cleveland City Council and the mayor squabbled about how much to spend on neighborhoods.
Federal workers rallied in Cleveland yesterday to protest the slashing of federal jobs.
The Ohio Senate easily passed Senate Bill 1 this week that aims to combat “wokeness” on campuses.
Gov. Mike DeWine made his pitch Monday to lawmakers about where to put state dollars.
Vice-president elect JD Vance announced Jan. 9 he would resign his seat in the U.S. Senate.
A marathon session capped the current legislative term in Columbus.
Dimora was among the nearly 1,500 people receiving clemency from the president.
Video footage released raises many more questions about the shooting death a teenage boy in Akron.
The Cleveland and Akron school districts face tough choices despite recent levy victories.
The bill would require transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond to their birth gender.
