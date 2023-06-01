Ohio opens applications for drilling under state lands

Extras
We will discuss the various safety approaches being taken statewide.
Stadium repair and renovation requests keep coming for Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.
Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution.
Time is running out for lawmakers to put a threshold amendment before voters in August.
The state budget discussions top this week’s look at headlines on Ideas.
Protesters take to the streets in Akron following special grand jury decision.
The stadium name change tops this week’s headlines for the Reporters Roundtable.
A special grand jury will begin hearing the Jayland Walker police shooting case Monday.
We will discuss the story and the rest of the week’s news on Ideas.
Ohio Speaker says he does not support August vote to raise voter threshold for amendments
