WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Ohio opens applications for drilling under state lands

Season 2023 Episode 22 | 1111hr 06m 40s

The price to keep cool is increasing. Energy experts have been sounding the warning for months that electric customers will see substantially bigger bills beginning with June’s billing cycle. The reason? Higher costs for generating power being passed on to you the customer. And ODNR says it received eight applications to drill for oil and gas on state owned lands this week.

Aired: 06/01/23
Watch 26:46
