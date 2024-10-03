© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

Cleveland Police and Cleveland City Council look to shut down illegal ‘street takeovers’

Season 2024 Episode 39 | 26m 46s

Cleveland Police have made an arrest in connection with illegal street takeovers that impacted the city last weekend. Witnesses describe a scene of chaos and fear as participants blocked traffic for stunts, lit fires, and waved guns at drivers caught in the middle. Council wants more to be done to clamp down on these events. The story begins this week's discussion of news on Ideas.

Aired: 10/03/24
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Portage County sheriff cites First Amendment over Facebook post that has drawn complaints
The Portage County sheriff on Facebook called undocumented immigrants "illegal human locusts."
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Secretary of State orders limits on use of ballot drop boxes
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has directed county boards of election to limit drop box use.
Episode: S2024 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Extra help being brough in to restore power in Northeast Ohio after violent storms
FirstEnergy says the storms brought 'historic' storm damage across Northeast Ohio.
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Mayor Bibb goes public with offer to keep Browns in Cleveland
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has gone public with the city's offer of $461 million.
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland mourns death of policer officer after deadly holiday shooting
A 27-year-old Cleveland police officer died after being shot while trying to take a man into custody
Episode: S2024 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Questions remain over week of Cleveland City Hall closures amid cyber threat
City officials have made assurances that tech experts are on the case after cyber attack.
Episode: S2024 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron Police search for suspects and motive in mass shooting
Prayer vigils are being held and mental health support services are being mobilized to help.
Episode: S2024 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Jury convicts former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts
The verdict makes Trump the first former American president to be convicted of a felony.
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Supreme Court justices and lawmakers question whether local judges can pause statewide laws
A law banning gender-affirming health care for trans youth is still blocked.
Episode: S2024 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Euclid police officer’s death leads to grief and concerns
Euclid police officer’s death leads to grief and concerns about current climate for law enforcement.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:46
All
  • All
  • Ideas Season 2024
  • Ideas Season 2023
  • Ideas Season 2022
  • Chaos In Nation's Capitol Shocks Nation; Lawmakers Respond
  • Ideas Season 2020
  • Ideas Season 2019
  • Ideas Season 2018
  • Ideas Season 2017
  • Ideas Season 2016
  • Ideas Season 2015
  • Ideas Season 2014
  • Ideas Season 2013
