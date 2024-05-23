Ohio Supreme Court justices and lawmakers question whether local judges can pause statewide laws

Extras
The verdict makes Trump the first former American president to be convicted of a felony.
Euclid police officer’s death leads to grief and concerns about current climate for law enforcement.
The president of the university has offered an apology and promised a full investigation.
Protests in Ohio have led to discussions about how campuses handled the student demonstrations.
FirstEnergy made dark money contributions to top Ohio politicians not implicated in the HB 6 scheme.
HB 68 bans gender affirming care and prohibits transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.
Norfolk Southern has agreed in principle to pay $600 million in a class action lawsuit.
The total solar eclipse caps a busy weekend in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
We will discuss the outcome of the Ohio primary and the rest of the week's news.
The three-way contest between Bernie Moreno, Matt Dolan and Frank LaRose is up for grabs.
