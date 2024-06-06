© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

Akron Police search for suspects and motive in mass shooting

Season 2024 Episode 22 | 26m 46s

Akron Police say they're still piecing together what happened during a mass shooting at a street party in the East Akron neighborhood early Sunday morning. One person died and police now say 27 people were injured. Two are still in critical condition. A vigil for the victims and the community was held last night. The story tops our look at news on this week’s Ideas.

Aired: 06/06/24
Ideas
Jury convicts former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts
The verdict makes Trump the first former American president to be convicted of a felony.
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Supreme Court justices and lawmakers question whether local judges can pause statewide laws
A law banning gender-affirming health care for trans youth is still blocked.
Episode: S2024 E20 | 26:46
Ideas
Euclid police officer’s death leads to grief and concerns
Euclid police officer’s death leads to grief and concerns about current climate for law enforcement.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:46
Ideas
Contractor paints over pro-Palestinian protester on CWRU campus
The president of the university has offered an apology and promised a full investigation.
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Ideas
Protests over Israel-Hamas war test leadership at Ohio campuses
Protests in Ohio have led to discussions about how campuses handled the student demonstrations.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:46
Ideas
New documents reveal dark money donations from FirstEnergy to state leaders
FirstEnergy made dark money contributions to top Ohio politicians not implicated in the HB 6 scheme.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:46
Ideas
Judge pauses Ohio bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors
HB 68 bans gender affirming care and prohibits transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams.
Episode: S2024 E15 | 26:46
Ideas
Norfolk Southern agrees to pay $600 million settlement in East Palestine crash
Norfolk Southern has agreed in principle to pay $600 million in a class action lawsuit.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 26:46
Ideas
Events align for busy Cleveland weekend, ahead of the total solar eclipse
The total solar eclipse caps a busy weekend in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Ideas
Trump solidifies his influence over Ohio politics in primary
We will discuss the outcome of the Ohio primary and the rest of the week's news.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 26:46
