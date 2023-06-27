© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ohio House passes bills impacting LGBTQ+ children

Season 2023 Episode 25 | 26m 46s

House Bill 8 is known as a Parents Bill of Rights or Parents Right to Know Act. House Bill 68 bans almost all types of gender affirming care for transgender minors including hormone therapy, puberty blockers and gender reassignment surgery. The bill also includes a transgender sports ban. Both move to the Ohio Senate. The story tops our look at headlines this week for Ideas.

Aired: 06/22/23
Ideas
Ideas
Smoke from Canada wildfires harming air quality
Smoke from Canada wildfires is reaching Ohio and creating poor air quality.
Episode: S2023 E23 | 26:46
Watch 1879:56:07
Ideas
Ohio opens applications for drilling under state lands
Oil and gas exploration requests and rising electric bills top this week’s headlines.
Episode: S2023 E22 | 1879:56:07
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cleveland, Akron and state leaders promote safety for summer
We will discuss the various safety approaches being taken statewide.
Episode: S2023 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Stadium repair and renovation requests adding up
Stadium repair and renovation requests keep coming for Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.
Episode: S2023 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lawmakers set August vote for 60% amendment proposal
Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution.
Episode: S2023 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Effort to raise amendment threshold to 60% faces deadline
Time is running out for lawmakers to put a threshold amendment before voters in August.
Episode: S2023 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
State budget talks move on to the Ohio Senate
The state budget discussions top this week’s look at headlines on Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Protesters take to Akron streets
Protesters take to the streets in Akron following special grand jury decision.
Episode: S2023 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns and FirstEnergy end stadium naming rights agreement
The stadium name change tops this week’s headlines for the Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Akron prepares for special grand jury in Jayland Walker case
A special grand jury will begin hearing the Jayland Walker police shooting case Monday.
Episode: S2023 E14 | 26:46
