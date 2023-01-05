© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

New year begins with dramatic speaker votes

Season 2023 Episode 1 | 26m 46s

The selection of the speaker for the United States House of Representatives, normally a formality, has turned this week into a political standoff. That has led to multiple rounds of votes---something that has not happened since 1923. Ohio lawmakers in Columbus were beginning their new legislative session with a speaker selection. And the person expected to be named speaker did not win.

Aired: 01/05/23
New year begins with dramatic speaker votes
Ideas
Ohio lame-duck statehouse session ends
Ohio lame-duck statehouse session ends with high-profile measures failing to make a vote.
Episode: S2022 E48 | 26:46
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in statehouse
Ideas
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in statehouse
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in whirlwind lame-duck session in Columbus.
Episode: S2022 E47 | 26:46
Proposal to change amendment passages moves forward
Ideas
Proposal to change amendment passages moves forward
An Ohio House joint resolution would change the threshold for amendments to pass.
Episode: S2022 E46 | 26:46
Lame-duck session brings flurry of legislation in Columbus
Ideas
Lame-duck session brings flurry of legislation in Columbus
Lawmakers in Columbus move quickly to pass legislation as term nears end
Episode: S2022 E45 | 26:46
Republicans expand power in Ohio statehouse
Ideas
Republicans expand power in Ohio statehouse
Republicans expand power in Ohio statehouse and sweep statewide executive offices
Episode: S2022 E44 | 26:46
Outcome of two Ohio races could swing balance of power in DC
Ideas
Outcome of two Ohio races could swing balance of power in DC
Control of the US House and Senate is on the line and has eyes fixed on races in Ohio.
Episode: S2022 E43 | 26:46
Poll says ticket-splitters could be key in Ohio
Ideas
Poll says ticket-splitters could be key in Ohio
Ticket-splitters could be a factor in deciding Ohio election races.
Episode: S2022 E42 | 26:40
Ohio Supreme Court suspends sitting Cleveland judge
Ideas
Ohio Supreme Court suspends sitting Cleveland judge
Ohio Supreme Court suspended Judge Pinkey Carr after a misconduct investigation.
Episode: S2022 E41 | 26:46
Early voting begins in Ohio for midterm general election
Ideas
Early voting begins in Ohio for midterm general election
Early voting began statewide this week. Ohio offers both in-person and by-mail options.
Episode: S2022 E40 | 26:46
Race wide open as candidates seek to be next mayor of Akron
Ideas
Race wide open as candidates seek to be next mayor of Akron
Akron will get a new chief executive in 2024. And the race has already started.
Episode: S2022 E39 | 26:46
