WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Lawmakers seek improved rail safety after Ohio derailment

Season 2023 Episode 9 | 26m 46s

Lawmakers at both the state and federal level mobilized this week to address rail safety in the aftermath of a derailment in East Palestine. It’s been a month since 38 cars of the Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks in Columbiana County. Several of those derailed cars carried dangerous chemicals, including vinyl chloride. Many have questions about the long-term health impacts.

Aired: 03/02/23
Lawmakers seek improved rail safety after Ohio derailment
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Speaker does not support August vote on 60% push
Ohio Speaker says he does not support August vote to raise voter threshold for amendments
Episode: S2023 E12 | 26:46
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio bill takes aim at perceived bias in higher education
An Ohio Senate bill seeks to overhaul higher education to remove perceived bias
Episode: S2023 E11 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Jurors convict former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder
The conclusion House Bill 6 corruption trial tops this week’s Reporters Roundtable.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:46
DeWine lays out budget in State of State address
Watch 26:46
Ideas
DeWine lays out budget in State of State address
In State of the State address, Governor DeWine proposes spending aimed at helping children
Episode: S2023 E5 | 26:46
Judge pauses testimony in Householder trial
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Judge pauses testimony in Householder trial
Testimony in the corruption trial is schedule to resume next week.
Episode: S2023 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Trial set to begin for former Ohio House Speaker
The corruption trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is set to begin.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Cuyahoga County Executive and Ohio Governor lay out agendas
As their terms begin, Chris Ronayne and Mike DeWine put forth their priorities.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 26:46
New year begins with dramatic speaker votes
Watch 26:46
Ideas
New year begins with dramatic speaker votes
Political drama in the selection of a new speaker in the U.S. House and Ohio House.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio lame-duck statehouse session ends
Ohio lame-duck statehouse session ends with high-profile measures failing to make a vote.
Episode: S2022 E48 | 26:46
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in statehouse
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in statehouse
Gutting Ohio state school board advances in whirlwind lame-duck session in Columbus.
Episode: S2022 E47 | 26:46
