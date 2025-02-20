© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

How are President Trump’s cuts impacting NE Ohio federal workers?

Season 2025 Episode 7 | 26m 46s

Workers and union leaders rallied in Cleveland to protest federal job cuts. President Donald Trump's administration has slashed jobs across a wide array of government agencies with a stated goal of cutting the federal workforce by as much as 10%. The story begins our discussion of the week's news on "Ideas."

Aired: 02/20/25
Ideas
Despite protests, higher education reform bill passes Ohio Senate
The Ohio Senate easily passed Senate Bill 1 this week that aims to combat “wokeness” on campuses.
Ideas
Child tax credits and stadium funding are part of Gov. DeWine’s budget pitch
Gov. Mike DeWine made his pitch Monday to lawmakers about where to put state dollars.
Ideas
Vice president-elect JD Vance resigns from the U.S. Senate
Vice-president elect JD Vance announced Jan. 9 he would resign his seat in the U.S. Senate.
Ideas
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ among bills passed in marathon session
A marathon session capped the current legislative term in Columbus.
Ideas
President Biden commutes Jimmy Dimora’s prison sentence
Dimora was among the nearly 1,500 people receiving clemency from the president.
Ideas
Bodycam video raises questions in police shooting of Akron teen
Video footage released raises many more questions about the shooting death a teenage boy in Akron.
Ideas
Despite levy approvals from voters, hard choices ahead for Cleveland and Akron districts
The Cleveland and Akron school districts face tough choices despite recent levy victories.
Ideas
Ohio Senate sends ‘bathroom bill’ to governor
The bill would require transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond to their birth gender.
Ideas
Ohio turns deeper red after GOP dominates in 2024 election
Ohio went deeper red in 2024 where Republicans dominated nationally and in the state.
Ideas
Ohio sues for access to Homeland Security citizenship databases
Ohio Secretary of State has sued the Dept. of Homeland Security for access to citizenship databases.
