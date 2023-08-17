Group works to put redistricting amendment on 2024 ballot

Extras
The August 8 special election will be decided next week.
Voters will decide an abortion rights amendment in November.
Early voting opened this week for the Aug. 8 special election. Voters will decide Issue 1
After months of wrangling, Ohio has a new operating budget. The story tops Ideas.
The bills would impact education, sports and healthcare for LGBTQ+ students.
Smoke from Canada wildfires is reaching Ohio and creating poor air quality.
Oil and gas exploration requests and rising electric bills top this week’s headlines.
We will discuss the various safety approaches being taken statewide.
Stadium repair and renovation requests keep coming for Cleveland and Cuyahoga County.
Voters will decide whether to make it more difficult to amend the state’s constitution.
