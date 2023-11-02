© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

DeWine suggests changes to abortion law if Issue 1 fails

Season 2023 Episode 42 | 26m 46s

Governor Mike DeWine, a staunch opponent of abortion, now says voters should reject Issue 1 with the promise that the state could tweak existing abortion restrictions to allow exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Supporters say the governor's words ring hollow. We discuss the story on this week's Ideas as well as the rest of the week's news.

Aired: 11/02/23
