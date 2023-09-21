© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

Ideas

Cleveland goes after landlords over lead-safe law

Season 2023 Episode 36 | 26m 46s

Cleveland leaders are cracking down on landlords, especially out-of-state landlords, who don't take action to make their properties lead safe. This week they announced charges against 50 property owners. Cleveland passed the lead-safe law in 2019 and all rentals built before 1978 were to be certified with the city as lead-safe by March 2023. The story tops this week’s look at headlines on Ideas.

Aired: 09/21/23
Ideas
Akron Police Chief Stephen Mylett to retire after tumultuous
The departure of Akron's police chief, state school report cards, the UAW strike and more.
Episode: S2023 E35 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Many Ohio schools not equipped to handle heat wave
The recent heat wave is forcing some districts to cancel classes.
Episode: S2023 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Dozens of rural Ohio school districts arm teachers and staff
The districts say arming staff will better protect students.
Episode: S2023 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Group works to put redistricting amendment on 2024 ballot
The proposed amendment aiming for 2024 seeks to take lawmakers out of the process.
Episode: S2023 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Rejection of Issue 1 puts focus on November abortion vote
The defeat of Issue 1 increases the stakes for the vote to protect abortion rights.
Episode: S2023 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Final push to decide State Issue 1
The August 8 special election will be decided next week.
Episode: S2023 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Proposed Ohio abortion rights amendment headed for ballot
Voters will decide an abortion rights amendment in November.
Episode: S2023 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio’s new ballot application requirement confusing voters
Early voting opened this week for the Aug. 8 special election. Voters will decide Issue 1
Episode: S2023 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio’s massive new two-year operating budget completed
After months of wrangling, Ohio has a new operating budget. The story tops Ideas.
Episode: S2023 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder sentenced to 20 year
Householder was at the center of a $60 million bribery scandal.
Episode: S2023 E26 | 26:46
