Child tax credits and stadium funding are part of Gov. DeWine’s budget pitch

Season 2025 Episode 5 | 26m 46s

The governor's final biennial budget proposal runs a price tag of $61 billion worth of general revenue funds. Among some priorities were creating a new child tax credit, establishing a children’s vision services program called OhioSEE, hiking taxes on cigarettes, cannabis and gambling, funding Next Generation 911 services, and overhauling professional stadium funding.

Aired: 02/06/25
Ideas
Vice president-elect JD Vance resigns from the U.S. Senate
Vice-president elect JD Vance announced Jan. 9 he would resign his seat in the U.S. Senate.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
‘Parents Bill of Rights’ among bills passed in marathon session
A marathon session capped the current legislative term in Columbus.
Episode: S2024 E49 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
President Biden commutes Jimmy Dimora’s prison sentence
Dimora was among the nearly 1,500 people receiving clemency from the president.
Episode: S2024 E48 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Bodycam video raises questions in police shooting of Akron teen
Video footage released raises many more questions about the shooting death a teenage boy in Akron.
Episode: S2024 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Despite levy approvals from voters, hard choices ahead for Cleveland and Akron districts
The Cleveland and Akron school districts face tough choices despite recent levy victories.
Episode: S2024 E46 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio Senate sends ‘bathroom bill’ to governor
The bill would require transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond to their birth gender.
Episode: S2024 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio turns deeper red after GOP dominates in 2024 election
Ohio went deeper red in 2024 where Republicans dominated nationally and in the state.
Episode: S2024 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Ohio sues for access to Homeland Security citizenship databases
Ohio Secretary of State has sued the Dept. of Homeland Security for access to citizenship databases.
Episode: S2024 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
As election approaches, Ohio elections officials swamped with voter registration challenges
Voter registrations are being challenged in unprecedented numbers by activists.
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Ideas
Browns ownership decides to leave Cleveland to pursue domed stadium in Brook Park
The Browns have decided to move to suburban Brook Park where they envision a domed complex.
Episode: S2024 E41 | 26:46
