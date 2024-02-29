© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

GARDENFIT

Field of Dreams

Season 2 Episode 205 | 26m 46s

Jenny Elliott and her husband Luke Franco transitioned from trained musicians into flower farmers and designers, growing their farm from 6 to 40 acres, and planting more than 300,000 annuals each year by hand! These organic flowers are used in stunning wedding arrangements. Planting and harvesting by hand take a toll on Jenny’s back; relief from repetitive bending comes from spinal stretches.

Aired: 03/17/24 | Expires: 03/17/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
