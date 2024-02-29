© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

GARDENFIT

Edible Classroom

Season 2 Episode 203 | 26m 46s

Alice Waters created the farm-to-table movement and pioneered California cuisine. Her restaurant, Chez Panisse, is famous for changing how food is sourced, prepared and presented. She also founded the Edible Schoolyard Project, bringing education to kids through school gardens and kitchens. Alice learns a simple routine to restore shoulder movement and reduce stress while harvesting fruit trees.

Aired: 03/17/24 | Expires: 03/17/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
GARDENFIT
One Vision – Two Coasts
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
Episode: S1 E13 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
The Wild Wild West
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
Episode: S1 E12 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Three Sisters and a Brother
A gardener spends her time planting heirloom crops and embraces fitness in her life.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Clipped to Perfection
Clipping large-scale topiaries leads to back pain easily relieved with a few simple turns.
Episode: S1 E10 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Thinking Outside the Boxwoods
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
Episode: S1 E9 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
The Stable Vegetarian
We visit a vegetarian gardener as he makes a unique fitness plan in his produce paradise.
Episode: S1 E8 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Barefoot and Fancy Free at 95
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
Episode: S1 E7 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Saffron Splendor
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
Episode: S1 E6 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Propagation on the Prairie
A 5 acre prairie-style garden is the setting for simple exercises that alleviate aches.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Welcome to the Jungle
Tour a Miami tropical habitat and see how strength training enables body maintenance.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Bees, Blooms & Bracelets
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
A Vase for Every Flower
A ceramicist creates stunning vases and improves her posture in the garden and the studio.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Field of Dreams
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Sticks and Stones
Sticks and saplings create stunning outdoor art; the artist gains ankle and leg strength.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
GARDENFIT
GARDENFIT
GARDENFIT
GARDENFIT
GARDENFIT
