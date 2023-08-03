Episodes
Gardening on a grand scale causes grand aches; pruning adjustments are the solution.
Enjoy a Japanese garden and see how balancing your body promotes pain-free weeding.
A farm uses African gardening practices and a gardener embraces new fitness habits
Tour a Miami tropical habitat and see how strength training enables body maintenance.
A 5 acre prairie-style garden is the setting for simple exercises that alleviate aches.
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
We visit a vegetarian gardener as he makes a unique fitness plan in his produce paradise.
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
Clipping large-scale topiaries leads to back pain easily relieved with a few simple turns.
Extras
Tour private American gardens with experts and learn how to take care of your body.