Discover how to take care of your body while taking care of your garden with expert gardener Madeline Hooper and personal fitness trainer Jeff Hughes. Tour gardens across America and learn gardening tips and techniques to avoid stress and injury. Distributed nationally by American Public Television.

Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
One Vision – Two Coasts
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
Episode: S1 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
The Wild Wild West
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
Episode: S1 E12 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Three Sisters and a Brother
A gardener spends her time planting heirloom crops and embraces fitness in her life.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:46
Episodes
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Meet Renny Reynolds
Gardening on a grand scale causes grand aches; pruning adjustments are the solution.
Episode: S1 E1 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Zen Garden
Enjoy a Japanese garden and see how balancing your body promotes pain-free weeding.
Episode: S1 E2 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Bringing African Farming Home
A farm uses African gardening practices and a gardener embraces new fitness habits
Episode: S1 E3 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Welcome to the Jungle
Tour a Miami tropical habitat and see how strength training enables body maintenance.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Propagation on the Prairie
A 5 acre prairie-style garden is the setting for simple exercises that alleviate aches.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Saffron Splendor
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
Episode: S1 E6 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Barefoot and Fancy Free at 95
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
Episode: S1 E7 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
The Stable Vegetarian
We visit a vegetarian gardener as he makes a unique fitness plan in his produce paradise.
Episode: S1 E8 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Thinking Outside the Boxwoods
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
Episode: S1 E9 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
GARDENFIT
Clipped to Perfection
Clipping large-scale topiaries leads to back pain easily relieved with a few simple turns.
Episode: S1 E10 | 26:46
Extras
Watch 3:00
GARDENFIT
GardenFit Season 1 Trailer
Tour private American gardens with experts and learn how to take care of your body.
Preview: 3:00