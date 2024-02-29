A Vase for Every Flower

Extras
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
A gardener spends her time planting heirloom crops and embraces fitness in her life.
Clipping large-scale topiaries leads to back pain easily relieved with a few simple turns.
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
We visit a vegetarian gardener as he makes a unique fitness plan in his produce paradise.
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
A 5 acre prairie-style garden is the setting for simple exercises that alleviate aches.
Tour a Miami tropical habitat and see how strength training enables body maintenance.
All
-
All
-
GARDENFIT Season 2
-
GARDENFIT Season 1
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Sticks and saplings create stunning outdoor art; the artist gains ankle and leg strength.
A jeweler mixes natural materials with gemstones; stretches relieve back pain.
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
A gardener spends her time planting heirloom crops and embraces fitness in her life.
Clipping large-scale topiaries leads to back pain easily relieved with a few simple turns.
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
We visit a vegetarian gardener as he makes a unique fitness plan in his produce paradise.