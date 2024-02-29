© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

GARDENFIT

Bees, Blooms & Bracelets

Season 2 Episode 201 | 26m 46s

Jewelry designer Nicholas Varney’s gardens, apple orchards and ponds provide inspiration for his unique creations. He reconstructs colors found in nature, employing gemstones, exotic woods, pearls and other natural materials with precious stones to create an organic aesthetic rarely seen in fine jewelry. His back pain when weeding is addressed with body positioning and stretches.

GARDENFIT
One Vision – Two Coasts
East and west coast gardens share similarities; a gardener learns to walk tall in both.
Episode: S1 E13 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
The Wild Wild West
Desert garden chores of nearly 100 species take a physical toll; stretching offers relief.
Episode: S1 E12 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Three Sisters and a Brother
A gardener spends her time planting heirloom crops and embraces fitness in her life.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Clipped to Perfection
Clipping large-scale topiaries leads to back pain easily relieved with a few simple turns.
Episode: S1 E10 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Thinking Outside the Boxwoods
A gardener plays with traditional design and finds relief with counter movement therapy.
Episode: S1 E9 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
The Stable Vegetarian
We visit a vegetarian gardener as he makes a unique fitness plan in his produce paradise.
Episode: S1 E8 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Barefoot and Fancy Free at 95
A spry 95-year-old walks through her garden and gets help keeping her sure-footedness.
Episode: S1 E7 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Saffron Splendor
Join the harvest at the largest American saffron farm as gardeners find back pain relief.
Episode: S1 E6 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Propagation on the Prairie
A 5 acre prairie-style garden is the setting for simple exercises that alleviate aches.
Episode: S1 E5 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Welcome to the Jungle
Tour a Miami tropical habitat and see how strength training enables body maintenance.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Edible Classroom
A culinary farm-to-table pioneer alleviates shoulder pain while harvesting fruit trees.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Sticks and Stones
Sticks and saplings create stunning outdoor art; the artist gains ankle and leg strength.
Episode: S2 E204 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
Field of Dreams
A 40-acre farm produces flowers for arrangements; stretches provide relief from bending.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
GARDENFIT
A Vase for Every Flower
A ceramicist creates stunning vases and improves her posture in the garden and the studio.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
