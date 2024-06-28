© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Edward O’Keefe

Season 2024 Episode 26 | 26m 46s

Edward O’Keefe, CEO of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation, discusses his book on the 26th president and the five women who shaped him. He also reflects on Roosevelt’s legacy and its relevance to contemporary politics.

Aired: 06/27/24
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Cori Bush
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Episode: S2022 E615 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Oksana Markarova
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Episode: S2022 E614 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Ritchie Torres
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) discusses his split with progressives and Trump’s rally in his district.
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Dan Senor
Author and podcast host Dan Senor discusses the daring rescue of four Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Firing Line forum: Examining The Electoral College
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be abolished
Episode: S2024 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jonathan Haidt
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
Episode: S2024 E22 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
George Conway
George Conway defends the merits of the New York hush money case against Trump as the verdict nears.
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Doris Kearns Goodwin
Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book examining the 1960s through the eyes of her late husband
Episode: S2024 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Fareed Zakaria
Journalist Fareed Zakaria urges Biden to change his policies on the border and on Israel.
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Stephen Richer
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer discusses the Arizona indictment of Trump allies.
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Melissa Murray
Melissa Murray discusses Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in Manhattan.
Episode: S2024 E16 | 26:46