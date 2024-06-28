Edward O’Keefe

Extras
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) discusses surviving sexual assault as she is out with a memoir.
Ukrainian Amb. to the U.S. Oksana Markarova discusses Russia’s nuclear threats.
Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) discusses his split with progressives and Trump’s rally in his district.
Author and podcast host Dan Senor discusses the daring rescue of four Israeli hostages in Gaza.
Margaret Hoover moderates a forum at Hofstra U. on whether the Electoral College should be abolished
Jonathan Haidt explores how social media led to Gen Z's mental health crisis.
George Conway defends the merits of the New York hush money case against Trump as the verdict nears.
Doris Kearns Goodwin discusses her new book examining the 1960s through the eyes of her late husband
Journalist Fareed Zakaria urges Biden to change his policies on the border and on Israel.
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer discusses the Arizona indictment of Trump allies.
Melissa Murray discusses Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in Manhattan.