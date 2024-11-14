Kori Schake

Extras
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Presidential biographer Jon Meacham reflects on Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Harris.
H.R. McMaster discusses global threats ahead of the presidential election.
Jocelyn Benson, Stephen Richer, and Ben Ginsberg discuss how votes will be counted this November.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Condoleezza Rice discusses the need for the U.S. and its allies to stand up to authoritarian states.
Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan talks about running for the U.S. Senate in deep-blue Maryland.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discusses VP Kamala Harris' road to the White House.
Top Trump White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett discusses this week's presidential debate.
California Senator Alex Padilla makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.