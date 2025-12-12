Mark Hertling

Extras
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
All
-
All
-
Firing Line Season 2025
-
Firing Line Season 2024
-
Firing Line Season 2023
-
Firing Line Season 2022
-
Firing Line Season 2021
-
Firing Line Season 2020
-
Firing Line Season 2019
-
Firing Line Season 2018
Sam Tanenhaus discusses the life of the architect of the modern American conservative movement.
Dr. Robert George and Dr. Cornel West discuss the need for civil discourse.
Dave Wiskus, founder and CEO of streaming service Nebula, discusses the rise of the creator economy.
Filmmakers Ken Burns and Sarah Botstein discuss their new PBS series “The American Revolution.”
Andrew Ross Sorkin, discusses the 1929 stock market crash and the causes of the Great Depression.
Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China.
Andrew Cuomo discusses the New York City mayoral race and his pitch to voters to choose him.
Anthony Kennedy discusses his decades on the Supreme Court and the legacy of his landmark decisions.
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.