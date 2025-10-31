© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Michael McFaul

Season 2025 Episode 44 | 26m 46s

Former Ambassador Michael McFaul discusses Trump’s Asia trip, the state of the war in Ukraine, and a new era of U.S. competition with Russia and China. He addresses Trump’s second term foreign policy, sanctions on Russia, and negotiating with Putin.

Aired: 10/30/25
