Anthony Kennedy

Sen. Chris Coons discusses China’s efforts to reshape the world order and the U.S. response.
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Audrey Tang, discusses how technology can advance democracy and the dangers posed by social media.
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales comments on the indictment of James Comey.
Cindy McCain discusses the global hunger crisis including famine in Sudan and Gaza.
Cynthia Miller-Idriss assesses the shooting of Charlie Kirk and Trump administration’s response.
John Malone reflects on his career as an industry pioneer and assesses the state of the media today.
In part two, Sam Tanenhaus further discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Sam Tanenhaus discusses his biography of William F. Buckley Jr.
Dr. Fei-Fei Li discusses ethical development of AI and the challenge of establishing regulations.
Niall Ferguson assesses President Trump’s second term and discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs.