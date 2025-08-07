© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Niall Ferguson

Season 2025 Episode 32 | 26m 46s

Historian Sir Niall Ferguson assesses President Trump’s second term so far. He discusses the economic impact of Trump’s tariffs, the challenges posed by China, Trump’s attacks on universities, and parallels he sees between Trump and Richard Nixon.

Aired: 08/07/25
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 56:30
Firing Line
Counting The Vote: A Firing Line Special with Margaret Hoover
Margaret Hoover embarks on a journey to explore voting systems across the United States.
Special: 56:30
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Frank Bruni
NYT columnist Frank Bruni discusses his book, The Age of Grievance, about the culture of victimhood
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Raphael Warnock
Raphael Warnock discusses the economy, abortion and other key issues in the upcoming race.
Episode: S2022 E622 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
William Barr
Former Attorney General William Barr denounces Trump's 2024 bid.
Episode: S2022 E621 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Asa Hutchinson
Governor Asa Hutchinson assesses the GOP’s weak performance in the 2022 midterm elections.
Episode: S2022 E620 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Maggie Haberman
Maggie Haberman gives the inside account of interviewing Donald Trump for her biography.
Episode: S2022 E619 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin discusses his race against Utah's Republican Sen. Mike Lee.
Episode: S2022 E618 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Matthew Continetti
Matthew Continetti discusses the evolution & future of the American conservative movement.
Episode: S2022 E617 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Masih Alinejad
Masih Alinejad calls the protests in Iran a revolution that will bring down the regime.
Episode: S2022 E616 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mike Lawler
Mike Lawler discusses the impact of Trump’s tax cut bill, developments in Gaza, and Medicaid.
Episode: S2025 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jessica Riedl
Jessica Riedl discusses the impact of Trump’s tariffs, trade deals and the cost of his tax cuts.
Episode: S2025 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Elissa Slotkin
Elissa Slotkin lays out her economic “war plan” for Democrats and discusses divisions in the party.
Episode: S2025 E29 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence assesses President Trump’s second term and strikes against Iran.
Episode: S2025 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jose Andres
José Andrés discusses his approach to humanitarian aid, his work in Ukraine and Gaza.
Episode: S2025 E27 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Lisa Murkowski
Lisa Murkowski discusses the U.S. strikes against Iran and the Senate debate over Trump’s tax cuts.
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Jason Riley
Jason Riley argues race-based college admissions policies failed Black students.
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Chris Hughes
Chris Hughes discusses his book, “Marketcrafters,” about policymakers and political goals.
Episode: S2025 E24 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Peggy Noonan
Peggy Noonan discusses Trump’s second term and the responsibilities of Republicans in Congress.
Episode: S2025 E23 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Juan Williams
Juan Williams discusses his book “New Prize for These Eyes.”
Episode: S2025 E22 | 26:46