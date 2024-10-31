© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

H.R. McMaster

Season 2024 Episode 44 | 26m 46s

Former Trump National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster discusses global threats ahead of next week’s presidential election, evaluates the consequences of Trump’s "disruptive" style, and responds to his former boss's stated second-term agenda.

Aired: 10/31/24
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Election Panel: Jocelyn Benson, Stephen Richer, Ben Ginsberg
Jocelyn Benson, Stephen Richer, and Ben Ginsberg discuss how votes will be counted this November.
Episode: S2024 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Josh Shapiro
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Condoleezza Rice
Condoleezza Rice discusses the need for the U.S. and its allies to stand up to authoritarian states.
Episode: S2024 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Larry Hogan
Former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan talks about running for the U.S. Senate in deep-blue Maryland.
Episode: S2024 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Hillary Clinton
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton discusses VP Kamala Harris' road to the White House.
Episode: S2024 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Bill O'Reilly
Bill O'Reilly sits down with Margaret Hoover, a former guest on "The O'Reilly Factor."
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Firing Line
Kevin Hassett
Top Trump White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett discusses this week's presidential debate.
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Alex Padilla
California Senator Alex Padilla makes his case for Vice President Kamala Harris.
Episode: S2024 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Neil Gorsuch
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch discusses his book "Over Ruled: The Human Toll of Too Much Law."
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Firing Line
Joni Ernst
Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) shares her views on standing up to antisemitism and violence against women.
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46