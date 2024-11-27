© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Firing Line

Walter Isaacson

Season 2024 Episode 49 | 26m 46s

As Elon Musk extends his influence over Trump and American politics, we revisit a conversation with bestselling author Walter Isaacson about his Musk biography, Musk’s leadership of Tesla and SpaceX, his Twitter takeover, and his controversial views.

Aired: 12/05/24
