© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Finding Your Roots

Rising From the Ashes

Season 9 Episode 5

Henry Louis Gates traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis—two people who overcame traumatic childhoods, revealing that they aren’t the first in their families to face enormous odds. From workhouses in Scotland to slave plantations in South Carolina, long-lost records reveal the stories of ancestors who laid the groundwork for Brian and Viola’s success by fighting so hard to survive.

Aired: 01/30/23
FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., Season Eight is a production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media, Kunhardt Films and WETA Washington, D.C. Corporate support for FINDING YOUR ROOTS WITH HENRY LOUIS GATES, JR., Season Eight is provided by Ancestry and Johnson & Johnson. Support is also provided by Ford Foundation, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, and by The Inkwell Society and its members Candace King Weir; Lloyd Carney Foundation; Jim and Susan Swartz; Sheryl Sandberg and Tom Bernthal; Anne Wojcicki; Hayward and Kathy Draper; and Nicole Commissiong and Darnell Armstrong. Major support is provided by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Far From Home Preview
Watch 0:32
Finding Your Roots
Far From Home Preview
Cyndi Lauper, Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo uncover the stories of their immigrant ancestors
Preview: S9 E4 | 0:32
Rising From the Ashes Preview
Watch 0:32
Finding Your Roots
Rising From the Ashes Preview
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. traces the roots of actors Brian Cox and Viola Davis.
Preview: S9 E5 | 0:32
Secret Lives Preview
Watch 0:32
Finding Your Roots
Secret Lives Preview
Comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash discover scandals hidden within their roots.
Preview: S9 E3 | 0:32
Salem's Lot Preview
Watch 0:32
Finding Your Roots
Salem's Lot Preview
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels on a journey into their roots.
Preview: S9 E2 | 0:32
Finding Your Roots Season 9
Watch 0:31
Finding Your Roots
Season 9 Official Preview
Get ready for a new season of Finding Your Roots!
Preview: S9 | 0:31
Season 9 Inside Look
Watch 1:00
Finding Your Roots
Season 9 Inside Look
The countdown to the Season 9 premiere of Finding Your Roots is on!
Preview: S9 | 1:00
Extended Trailer
Watch 3:13
Finding Your Roots
Extended Trailer
Renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for a new season of FINDING YOUR ROOTS
Preview: S9 | 3:13
Hidden Kin Trailer
Watch 0:33
Finding Your Roots
Hidden Kin Trailer
Edward Norton and Julia Roberts discover their hidden connections to American history.
Preview: S9 E1 | 0:33
Where Did We Come From? Preview
Watch 0:32
Finding Your Roots
Where Did We Come From? Preview
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. journeys with Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley.
Preview: S8 E10 | 0:32
Erin Burnett Reads Her Great-Grandmother’s Baptism Record
Watch 1:14
Finding Your Roots
Erin Burnett Reads Her Great-Grandmother’s Baptism Record
Erin Burnett reads the baptism record of her great-grandmother.
Clip: S8 E10 | 1:14
All
  • All
  • Finding Your Roots Season 9
  • Finding Your Roots Season 8
  • Finding Your Roots Season 7
  • Finding Your Roots Season 6
  • Finding Your Roots Season 5
  • Finding Your Roots Season 4
  • Finding Your Roots Season 3
  • Finding Your Roots Season 2
  • Finding Your Roots Season 1
Far from Home
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Far from Home
Cyndi Lauper, Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo uncover the stories of their immigrant ancestors
Episode: S9 E4 | 52:11
Secret Lives
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Secret Lives
Comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash discover scandals hidden within their roots.
Episode: S9 E3 | 52:11
Salem's Lot
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Salem's Lot
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels on a journey into their roots.
Episode: S9 E2 | 52:11
Hidden Kin
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Hidden Kin
We explore Edward Norton and Julia Roberts' roots, revealing their hidden connections.
Episode: S9 E1 | 52:11
Where Did We Come From?
Watch 52:16
Finding Your Roots
Where Did We Come From?
Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley trace their ancestral roots.
Episode: S8 E10 | 52:16
Watchmen
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Watchmen
Regina King and Damon Lindelof discover that they have more in common than meets the eye.
Episode: S8 E9 | 52:11
Songs of the Past
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Songs of the Past
Broadway stars Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nathan Lane meet a cast of inspiring ancestors.
Episode: S8 E8 | 52:11
Forgotten Journeys
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Forgotten Journeys
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps John Leguizamo and Lena Waithe retrace their ancestral paths.
Episode: S8 E7 | 52:11
Fighters
Watch 52:11
Finding Your Roots
Fighters
Terry Crews and Tony Danza find they aren’t the first in their families to beat the odds.
Episode: S8 E6 | 52:11
Mexican Roots
Watch 52:16
Finding Your Roots
Mexican Roots
Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at The Mexican-American experience.
Episode: S8 E5 | 52:16