Far from Home

Cyndi Lauper, Jamie Chung and Danny Trejo uncover the stories of their immigrant ancestors
Comedians Carol Burnett and Niecy Nash discover scandals hidden within their roots.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. takes Claire Danes and Jeff Daniels on a journey into their roots.
Get ready for a new season of Finding Your Roots!
The countdown to the Season 9 premiere of Finding Your Roots is on!
Edward Norton and Julia Roberts discover their hidden connections to American history.
Renowned scholar Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. returns for a new season of FINDING YOUR ROOTS
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. journeys with Erin Burnett, Amy Carlson and André Leon Talley.
Erin Burnett reads the baptism record of her great-grandmother.
André Leon Talley’s fashion muse was none other than his grandmother.
Edward Norton and Julia Roberts discover their hidden connections to American history.
Regina King and Damon Lindelof discover that they have more in common than meets the eye.
Broadway stars Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nathan Lane meet a cast of inspiring ancestors.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps John Leguizamo and Lena Waithe retrace their ancestral paths.
Terry Crews and Tony Danza find they aren’t the first in their families to beat the odds.
Mario Lopez and Melissa Villaseñor look at The Mexican-American experience.
Pamela Adlon and Kathryn Hahn discover the truth about their scandal-plagued ancestors.