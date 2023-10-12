© 2023 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Doc Martin

How Long Has This Been Going On?

Season 10 Episode 1003 | 45m 57s

While checking on a sick sheep farmer, Doc runs into Stewart James, a patient who used to suffer from delusions that he lived with a giant squirrel. Stewart is now starting a survival course business, and invites Al and PC Penhale to join him in the woods for a test run. When Stewart begins to behave oddly, Al worries he’s having a mental breakdown. Guest Starring Ben Miller (Death in Paradise).

Aired: 10/11/23
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E3 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E2 | 46:25
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E1 | 46:27
Watch 46:55
Doc Martin
All My Trials
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Episode: S8 E8 | 46:55
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E7 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 45:18
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E4 | 46:26
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Blade on the Feather
Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town.
Episode: S8 E7 | 46:11
Watch 46:38
Doc Martin
Accidental Hero
Penhale hosts an open house, James is biting, and Morwenna goes on a getaway with Al.
Episode: S8 E6 | 46:38
All
  • All
  • Doc Martin Season 10
  • Doc Martin Season 9
  • Doc Martin Season 8
Watch 45:55
Doc Martin
Fly Me to the Moon
Louisa's father Terry, makes an unannounced visit and receives an exam from Martin.
Episode: S10 E1005 | 45:55
Watch 45:56
Doc Martin
One Night Only
The Portwenn surgery has reopened and things aren’t running very smoothly...
Episode: S10 E1002 | 45:56
Watch 45:57
Doc Martin
Everlasting Love
An herbalist sets up shop in the village and an ex-flame arrives on the Doc's doorstep.
Episode: S10 E1004 | 45:57
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
I Will Survive
Martin is home with kids while Louisa is now the one seeing patients out of the surgery.
Episode: S10 E1001 | 45:58
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E7 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 45:18
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E4 | 46:26
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Blade on the Feather
Penhale and Morwenna participate in the annual gig race against another town.
Episode: S8 E7 | 46:11
Watch 46:38
Doc Martin
Accidental Hero
Penhale hosts an open house, James is biting, and Morwenna goes on a getaway with Al.
Episode: S8 E6 | 46:38