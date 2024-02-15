"Sickness and Health"

Extras
Doc Martin Final Season Now Available!
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Louisa and Martin have their first therapy session together.
Dr. Timoney suggests that Louisa and Martin go back to the beginning and plan a date.
Martin is held hostage by Annie Winton, who desperately wants him to save her husband.
Penhale wants to ask Janice out but only succeeds in asking her to a group BBQ.
Martin gains a neighbor: Portwenn's new art teacher. Guest starring Sigourney Weaver.
Martin is coerced into taking James to playgroup; Ruth has issues with her new neighbor.
Martin's mother returns to Portwenn with some interesting news.
Ruth is invited on Radio Portwenn and attracts an unwanted mystery admirer.
Martin and Louisa host a disastrous dinner party.
Leonard decides to show "Doc the Grinch" the magic of Christmas.