© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Doc Martin

"Sickness and Health"

Season 6 Episode 601 | 48m 12s

Portwenn is buzzing with arrangements for the wedding of the Doc and Louisa. Will they finally tie the knot, or will the villagers have to put the confetti back in the box again?

Aired: 02/29/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Doc Martin
Doc Martin Final Season Now Available!
Doc Martin Final Season Now Available!
Preview: S10 | 0:30
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
Wild West Country
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Episode: S9 E5 | 45:58
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E3 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E2 | 46:25
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E1 | 46:27
Watch 46:55
Doc Martin
All My Trials
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Episode: S8 E8 | 46:55
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E7 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 45:18
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E4 | 46:26
All
  • All
  • Doc Martin Season 10
  • Doc Martin Season 9
  • Doc Martin Season 8
  • Doc Martin Season 7
  • Doc Martin Season 6
Watch 46:02
Doc Martin
"Education, Education, Education"
Louisa and Martin have their first therapy session together.
Episode: S7 E704 | 46:02
Watch 45:59
Doc Martin
"Other People's Children"
Dr. Timoney suggests that Louisa and Martin go back to the beginning and plan a date.
Episode: S7 E706 | 45:59
Watch 46:20
Doc Martin
"The Doctor is Out"
Martin is held hostage by Annie Winton, who desperately wants him to save her husband.
Episode: S7 E708 | 46:20
Watch 44:50
Doc Martin
"Control-­‐Alt-­‐Delete"
Penhale wants to ask Janice out but only succeeds in asking her to a group BBQ.
Episode: S7 E705 | 44:50
Watch 45:42
Doc Martin
"Facta Non Verba"
Martin gains a neighbor: Portwenn's new art teacher. Guest starring Sigourney Weaver.
Episode: S7 E707 | 45:42
Watch 47:38
Doc Martin
"Nobody Likes Me"
Martin is coerced into taking James to playgroup; Ruth has issues with her new neighbor.
Episode: S6 E604 | 47:38
Watch 47:37
Doc Martin
"Hazardous Exposure"
Martin's mother returns to Portwenn with some interesting news.
Episode: S6 E606 | 47:37
Watch 48:02
Doc Martin
"The Tameness of a Wolf"
Ruth is invited on Radio Portwenn and attracts an unwanted mystery admirer.
Episode: S6 E603 | 48:02
Watch 48:01
Doc Martin
"Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?"
Martin and Louisa host a disastrous dinner party.
Episode: S6 E602 | 48:01
Watch 1:05:02
Doc Martin
Last Christmas in Portwenn
Leonard decides to show "Doc the Grinch" the magic of Christmas.
Episode: S10 E1009 | 1:05:02