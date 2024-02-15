© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Doc Martin

"It's Good to Talk"

Season 7 Episode 703 | 45m 45s

Martin moves out of the Surgery, giving Louisa the much-appreciated space she needs. Louisa is not pleased when Rachel suggests that she and Martin have couples therapy. Janice's babysitting of James Henry starts off badly, but Penhale helps her out. Mrs. Tishell, feeling that Martin will not be able to look after himself living on his own, decides that she is the best person to help him.

Aired: 02/29/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:30
Doc Martin
Doc Martin Final Season Now Available!
Doc Martin Final Season Now Available!
Preview: S10 | 0:30
Watch 45:58
Doc Martin
Wild West Country
Martin investigates a shooting and a secret bidder buys the Crab and Lobster pub.
Episode: S9 E5 | 45:58
Watch 46:10
Doc Martin
Mysterious Ways
Louisa and Martin are living together again and Portwenn prepares for a wedding.
Episode: S8 E1 | 46:10
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
S.W.A.L.K
Ruth worries about her forgetfulness, even more so when Martin offers his help.
Episode: S9 E3 | 46:25
Watch 46:25
Doc Martin
The Shock of The New
Martin's GMC report has arrived.
Episode: S9 E2 | 46:25
Watch 46:27
Doc Martin
To The Lighthouse
Martin's medical career remains under scrutiny...
Episode: S9 E1 | 46:27
Watch 46:55
Doc Martin
All My Trials
Martin stops practicing before his hearing, but patients continue to solicit his advice.
Episode: S8 E8 | 46:55
Watch 46:11
Doc Martin
Single White Bevy
Local vet Angela Sim has to consult Martin about a lump in her breast.
Episode: S9 E7 | 46:11
Watch 45:18
Doc Martin
Equilibrium
Martin and Louisa have their first fertility consultation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 45:18
Watch 46:26
Doc Martin
Paint It Black
Martin has his second GMC assessment - mock surgery - and Buddy is missing.
Episode: S9 E4 | 46:26
All
  • All
  • Doc Martin Season 10
  • Doc Martin Season 9
  • Doc Martin Season 8
  • Doc Martin Season 7
  • Doc Martin Season 6
Watch 46:02
Doc Martin
"Education, Education, Education"
Louisa and Martin have their first therapy session together.
Episode: S7 E704 | 46:02
Watch 45:59
Doc Martin
"Other People's Children"
Dr. Timoney suggests that Louisa and Martin go back to the beginning and plan a date.
Episode: S7 E706 | 45:59
Watch 46:20
Doc Martin
"The Doctor is Out"
Martin is held hostage by Annie Winton, who desperately wants him to save her husband.
Episode: S7 E708 | 46:20
Watch 44:50
Doc Martin
"Control-­‐Alt-­‐Delete"
Penhale wants to ask Janice out but only succeeds in asking her to a group BBQ.
Episode: S7 E705 | 44:50
Watch 47:37
Doc Martin
"Hazardous Exposure"
Martin's mother returns to Portwenn with some interesting news.
Episode: S6 E606 | 47:37
Watch 48:02
Doc Martin
"The Tameness of a Wolf"
Ruth is invited on Radio Portwenn and attracts an unwanted mystery admirer.
Episode: S6 E603 | 48:02
Watch 47:40
Doc Martin
"The Practice Around the Corner"
Mrs. Tishell returns to the village; Al and Morwenna have an internet dating disaster.
Episode: S6 E605 | 47:40
Watch 45:55
Doc Martin
"The Shock of the New"
Louisa's return to Portwenn raises more questions about her relationship with Doc.
Episode: S7 E702 | 45:55
Watch 45:51
Doc Martin
"Rescue Me"
Louisa is taking a break to get some perspective on her relationship with Martin.
Episode: S7 E701 | 45:51
Watch 48:08
Doc Martin
"Listen with Mother"
Martin reluctantly agrees to help Louisa hand out awards at her school's sports day.
Episode: S6 E607 | 48:08